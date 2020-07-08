LONDON, ONT. -- There are new details in the case of a Toronto police officer charged in, and his connection to, London’s latest homicide.

London police are releasing more information about what's behind the charge, and an update on the suspects who haven't been arrested.

On Tuesday, London police arrested 46-year-old Det.-Const. Trevor Gregory, a Toronto police officer, and charged him with breach of trust.

London Police Service Supt. Chris Newton explains, "It is in relation to information that police officers who are in a position of public trust have access to.”

Court documents obtained by CTV News allege that he committed a breach of trust on June 22, namely by "misleading a police officer to obtain unauthorized information contrary to Section 122 of the Criminal Code of Canada."

The officer is the father of 22-year-old Keiron Gregory, a suspect who is wanted in the death of Bill Horace, who is allegedly a former war criminal and National Patriotic Front of Liberia member.

Horace was killed last month.

Police say four suspects arrived at a home on Porchard Lane, where an altercation broke out, and Horace was shot, later dying in hospital.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Keiron on June 25, charging him with second-degree murder in the case.

Keiron, along with three other suspects wanted in this crime, remain outstanding.

Police are still searching for Keiron and three other suspects wanted in the death. They say they are following several leads, and believe the suspects are somewhere in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We do not believe Keiron Gregory or the other three suspects to be any immediate threat to the public, however they should still be considered armed and dangerous,” Newton says.

Toronto police confirm Det.-Const. Gregory has been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Police Services Act.

CTV’s public safety analyst Chris Lewis says, if convicted, breach of trust is a criminal code violation, and carries a penalty of up to five years in jail.

“If he’s convicted of breach of trust, then ultimately he would also be charged with discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act, evidence of criminal conviction becomes proof positive of that event, and he would likely be released or fired from the Toronto Police Service.”

Toronto police also confirm that the elder Gregory was previously found guilty of insubordination in 2016 in relation to a separate incident.

He is due to appear in a London court Sept. 29.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.