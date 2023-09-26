Suspect allegedly robs store, ties up employees in south London
London police are asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect who allegedly tied up store employees and demanded cash and cellphones.
Police responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in relation to a robbery at a business in the 3000 block of Wonderland Road South.
Officers were given a description of the suspect and searched the area, but were unable to find him.
The investigation was then reassigned to the Street Crime Unit.
Police reviewed surveillance footage and saw the man entered the store after being let in by employees.
Once inside, police say the suspect tied up two employees and demanded cellphones and cash before fleeing the store on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a Black man between the ages of 20-30 years old with a slim build and about 6’5”. He was wearing a grey Nike tracksuit with the hood up around his face along with black running shoes with white soles at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
