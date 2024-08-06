Sunshine to spoil London, a look at your forecast for this week

The long weekend is officially in the rearview, and while you may have soaked up your share of sunshine over the Civic long weekend, that sunshine will be back just in time to be envied out of your office window.

Here’s your London area forecast heading into this week:

Today: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 21 degrees, feeling like 26 with humidex. UV index 6 or high.

Tomorrow: Sunny, high 24 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny, high 25 degrees.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high 25 degrees.