Sunshine to spoil London, a look at your forecast for this week
The long weekend is officially in the rearview, and while you may have soaked up your share of sunshine over the Civic long weekend, that sunshine will be back just in time to be envied out of your office window.
Here’s your London area forecast heading into this week:
Today: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 21 degrees, feeling like 26 with humidex. UV index 6 or high.
Tomorrow: Sunny, high 24 degrees.
Thursday: Sunny, high 25 degrees.
Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high 25 degrees.
BREAKING Harris selects Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate, aiming to add Midwest muscle to ticket
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate on Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the decision.
Accreditation pulled from De Grasse coach Rana Reider by Canadian Olympic Committe
The Canadian Olympic Committee says it has revoked accreditation from the coach of six-time Olympic medal-winning sprinter Andre De Grasse.
Is Singapore's housing model a realistic solution for Canada's affordability woes?
Singapore's housing model, where the government plays a dominating role in land ownership, property development, financing and other related aspects of society, has been held up numerous times as a path to affordability here in Canada.
Human remains found inside a crocodile in Australia believed to be that of a 40-year-old tourist
Police said Tuesday human remains were found inside a large crocodile suspected of killing a tourist in Australia’s second fatal attack in about a month.
Metro Vancouver officials bracing for local impacts of Chilcotin River landslide
Hundreds of kilometres downstream from where water started flowing over of a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River Monday morning, officials in Metro Vancouver are bracing for impacts in the region.
opinion Here are the best places to keep your emergency fund
You've likely heard the advice to start an emergency fund. But personal finance columnist Christopher Liew adds there are alternative options to keeping them in a regular a savings account.
NEW Touching tribute pushing Ottawa paddler closer to her Paralympic dream
The Ottawa paddler is weeks away from her second Paralympics, and this time, a podium finish is well within her reach.
BREAKING Powerful storm causes damage throughout Calgary, closing part of airport
Large hail and heavy rain pelted the Calgary area Monday night, causing widespread damage to houses, cars and the Calgary International Airport.
North Korea marks the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline units
North Korea marked the delivery of 250 nuclear-capable missile launchers to frontline military units at a ceremony where leader Kim Jong Un called for a ceaseless expansion of his military's nuclear program to counter perceived U.S. threats, state media said Monday.
Waterloo man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A man has been charged after a 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Kitchener area.
'Nobody deserved to die': Neighbours, friends react to Stratford, Ont. shooting
A neighbourhood in Stratford, Ont. is reeling from the shock of a triple shooting that has left residents in disbelief.
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
Thunderstorm watch and rainfall warning in effect for the region
Tuesday morning and into the early afternoon, Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.
Windsor police seize more than $30,000 in illegal drugs from resident
On August 1, police say they obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue due to suspected drug trafficking.
Hogs for Hospice invades Leamington
The three-day motorcycle rally took place from August 2 to 4, and attracted thousands of people to the twon.
Woman loses her life in fatal hydro-pole crash in New Tecumseth
One person died and five people were injured in a crash in Adjala Tosorontio in New Tecumseth.
Early-morning truck rollover in Waubaushene
Only minor injuries were reported in a commercial truck rollover on Highway 400.
Person in a wheelchair dies after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 144
An 80-year-old in a wheelchair has died from their injuries after being struck by a passenger vehicle July 30 in the Dowling area of Onaping Falls.
Early morning apartment fire in Greater Sudbury displaces multiple families
Residents of a 20-unit apartment complex on Burton Avenue in Greater Sudbury were evacuated early Monday after a fire ripped through multiple units.
-
Canadian Transplant Games highlight success stories of survival and the need for donors
The Canadian Transplant Games have kicked off at sports venues across Ottawa. The event raises awareness of the many Canadians still waiting for organ and tissue donations, while also highlighting the success stories of those living healthy lives after receiving a transplant.
Mom comes to pick up driver accused of stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say an Ottawa driver whose previous stunt driving charge from May is still before the courts is now facing a new stunt driving charge.
Driver stopped for speeding on Hwy. 417 had a child sitting on front seat passenger's lap
A vehicle stopped for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend had an 18-month-old child sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Greater Toronto home sales up in July from last year, listings jump
The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales in July were up from last year but down from a month earlier, while listings jumped.
14-year-old Brampton girl flies solo above GTA, one of youngest to do so
At just 14 years old, Anaya Sohail has become one of the youngest people in Canada to fly an aircraft after she took to the skies solo for the first time and flew over the Greater Toronto Area last month.
Festivalgoer's body found in Montreal's Olympic Basin
A 20-year-old man is dead after his body was found in the Olympic Basin on Ile-Notre-Dame.
Man killed, woman injured in Quebec City, suspect arrested
A suspect has been arrested after a violent incident that left a man in his 30s dead and a woman in her 20s injured in Quebec City.
Amber Alert: Missing Montreal children found in U.S.
An Amber Alert was cancelled after two missing Montreal children were located in the United States.
From school boards to dog adoption, N.S. Tories have pulled back from 2021 promises
Campaign promises to fund mental health care, reinstate public school boards and give tax breaks for dog adoptions are among the pledges that, nearly three years into his mandate, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has either tossed aside or been slow to enact.
N.B. police find 22-year-old dead in Maquapit Lake
Search teams found the body of a 22-year-old swimmer in Maquapit Lake in Clarks Corner, N.B., on Sunday afternoon.
911 operator calmly walks expectant mom through a surprise at-home delivery
When a 911 call came in saying a woman in Nashville was experiencing sudden labour, emergency operator Kaitlyn Kramer says her training kicked in as she successfully coached the expectant mom and bystanders through delivering a healthy baby boy.
Some Manitoba wildfire evacuees returning home
206 members of God’s Lake First Nation are already home and 32 more are in the process of returning.
Viking Village a smash hit at Icelandic Festival
Thousands of people visited Gimli on Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of Islendingadagurinn, the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba.
Walk to honour Kendara Ballantyne five years after death
The life of Kendara Ballantyne, an 18-year-old girl who was found dead in The Pas in 2019, is being honoured with a walk on Tuesday.
Alberta storm: Heritage Festival and Big Valley Jamboree cut short, Edson flooded
A storm wreaked havoc in Edmonton and the surrounding area Sunday evening.
-
Smith asks for support for Jasper recovery during Trudeau visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Alberta on Monday to visit the Jasper wildfire command centre.
-
Alberta storm: Heritage Festival and Big Valley Jamboree cut short, Edson flooded
A storm wreaked havoc in Edmonton and the surrounding area Sunday evening.
Wildfire near B.C.'s Manning Park burns so intensely it produces thunderstorm
The Calcite Creek fire, burning near the eastern edge of Manning Park, produced a pyrocumulonimbus cloud Sunday afternoon which generated thunder and lightning strikes.
'Bring him home': Family pleads for public's help finding missing Coquitlam man
Nabeel Kassani, 39, was last seen near his residence near Blue Mountain Street and Austin Avenue in Coquitlam at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.