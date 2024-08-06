LONDON
London

    • Sunshine to spoil London, a look at your forecast for this week

    (Source: lovelyday12/iStock/Getty Images Plus) (Source: lovelyday12/iStock/Getty Images Plus)
    Share

    The long weekend is officially in the rearview, and while you may have soaked up your share of sunshine over the Civic long weekend, that sunshine will be back just in time to be envied out of your office window.

    Here’s your London area forecast heading into this week:

    Today: A few showers ending near noon then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 21 degrees, feeling like 26 with humidex. UV index 6 or high.

    Tomorrow: Sunny, high 24 degrees.

    Thursday: Sunny, high 25 degrees.

    Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, high 25 degrees.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Here are the best places to keep your emergency fund

    You've likely heard the advice to start an emergency fund. But personal finance columnist Christopher Liew adds there are alternative options to keeping them in a regular a savings account.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News