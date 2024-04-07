Sunday night Noah Kahan concert postponed due to illness

A heads up if you were planning on going to Budweiser Gardens on Sunday night for the Noah Kahan concert.

Citing an illness, Kahan shared on his Instagram story that Sunday’s previously scheduled concert at Budweiser Gardens has been postponed until later this month due to illness.

Kahan performed in Toronto Saturday night as part of his ‘We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour.’

In his Instagram story, Kahan explained he performed sick during the Toronto show and thought he could push through, but due to feeling worse on Sunday, combined with a fear of getting others sick or risking vocal injury, made the decision to postpone the show.

“I would never reschedule a show without feeling like it was a genuine threat to my own health and safety and sadly this is one of those occasions,” he wrote.

The concert has been rescheduled to April 17, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the concert getting underway at 8 p.m., with special guest Jensen McRae.

All previously purchased tickets will be honoured for the new date, and for attendees who are not able to attend refunds will be provided at the point of purchase.

‘I know many of you have made extensive travel plans around this evening, and I am genuinely sorry,” he wrote. “I have so much respect for the sacrifices you make to make it to my shows, and I’m just really sorry to let you down.”

Any inquires can be sent to boxoffice@budweisergardens.com.