LONDON, ONT. -- London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has announced the departure of two of its vice presidents, just months after the hospital board dismissed former CEO Paul Woods.

In an email to LHSC employees, Interim CEO Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor announced that as of Wednesday, Executive VP & Chief Business Operations Officer Neil Johnson and Executive VP, Chief Council, & Chief People Officer Susan Nickle are no longer employed by the hospital.

No reason for the exits was provided.

According to public disclosures, Johnson worked at LHSC for 33 years while Nickle was hired in 2013.

“All of us at LHSC owe Neil a debt of gratitude for his years of service,” the email reads.

About Nickle it states, “Over almost a decade Susan has taken on a range of responsibilities essential to our work as a leading health care organization.”

Schleifer Taylor stepped into the interim CEO position earlier this year following the hospital board’s decision to terminate the contract of former CEO Paul Woods after the public learned of his international travel during the pandemic.