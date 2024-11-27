A frosty start to your Wednesday, here's your forecast

Winter is on it’s way to see what we’re made of, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said that if you haven’t gotten your snow shovel out of storage yet, this weekend will likely be the first time you’ll need it. “The next low-pressure area will be moving by (Wednesday evening) south of the Great Lakes – that will bring in some moisture.”

Although that moisture will initially present as rain, that will not last, “Thursday, a 40 per cent chance of some rain snow mix, not expecting and heavy measurable accumulation,” said Atchison.

However, that’s not to last, “Friday the cold air starts to come in… there is a risk for flurries across the region.”

As we draw closer to Monday, the odds of your shovel getting some action increase, “Lake effect snow is expected over the weekend, as the air will be quite cold coming off of Lake Huron.”

There is also the potential for heavy accumulation north of London, especially as we head into Monday.

Here’s your London area forecast for November 26, 2024

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Low minus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning and 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High plus 4.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.