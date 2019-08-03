

CTV London





Little is known at this time, but Sarnia police are dealing with a "sudden death" investigation of a two-year-old child.

Officers were called to an address in the 1200 block of Pontiac Court Friday evening.

No other details about the investigation have been released by police.

A neighbour tells CTV London that a couple in their 30s with five children live inside the townhouse.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday in London.

Police remain at the scene for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Kent Jamieson at 519-344-8861 ext. 6221.