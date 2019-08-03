Featured
Sudden death investigation in Sarnia
Sudden death investigation on Pontiac Court in Sarnia Ont. on Aug. 3, 2019. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 10:29AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:11PM EDT
Little is known at this time, but Sarnia police are dealing with a "sudden death" investigation.
Officers were called to an address in the 1200 block of Pontiac Court Friday evening.
No other details about the deceased or the investigation have been released by police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Constable Kent Jamieson at 519-344-8861 ext. 6221.