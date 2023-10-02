Sudden death investigation at West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park

News -

The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service is investigating a sudden death at the West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park behind the arena.

Authorities were notified at around 1 p.m. Monday, when someone walking by discovered a dead body.

Police say there are currently no indications of any suspicious activity or foul play.

The area is closed off as the investigation is in progress. Police are asking the public to avoid the location.