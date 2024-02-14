LONDON
London

    • Students on board bus during collision, no injuries reported

    An ATV and school bus collided on Molesworth Line in Huron East on Feb. 14, 2024. (Source: OPP/X) An ATV and school bus collided on Molesworth Line in Huron East on Feb. 14, 2024. (Source: OPP/X)
    Huron County OPP responded to a close call Wednesday afternoon after an ATV collided with a school bus.

    The incident happened on Molesworth Line in Huron East.

    Police said 13 students were on board the bus when it collided with the youth driving the ATV.

    Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

    Police are reminding the public to review ATV laws and practice road safety.

