Students displaced following house fire

A number of students have been displaced after a house fire in east London near Fanshawe College.

Crews were called to the scene on Prosperity Court late Monday night.

No injuries were reported and there were working smoke alarms.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause and damage estimate.

More details will be provided when they become available.

London fire crews responded to a call on Prosperity Court around 10 p.m. on April 15, 2024. (Source: London fire)