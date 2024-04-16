LONDON
London

    • Students displaced following house fire

    London fire crews responded to a call on Prosperity Court in London on April 15, 2024. (Source: London fire) London fire crews responded to a call on Prosperity Court in London on April 15, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    Share

    A number of students have been displaced after a house fire in east London near Fanshawe College.

    Crews were called to the scene on Prosperity Court late Monday night.

    No injuries were reported and there were working smoke alarms.

    Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause and damage estimate.

    More details will be provided when they become available.

    London fire crews responded to a call on Prosperity Court around 10 p.m. on April 15, 2024. (Source: London fire)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive

    The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News