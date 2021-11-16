Stronger public health measures coming to Elgin and Oxford

London, Ont. -

Soaring COVID-19 cases across Elgin and Oxford counties are going to result in stricter public health measures.

At Tuesday's weekly Southwestern Public Health news conference, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said rising cases and ICU hospitalizations warrant the increased measures.

No firm date for an announcement was revealed, but Lock says it will come in about a week's time.

There were 24 new cases in the region Monday with 161 active cases, the highest number since May.

Lock stressed the need to get vaccinated, physically distance and always wear a mask.