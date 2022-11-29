Strong winds expected Wednesday, special weather statement in effect

A cold front will move into the area Wednesday morning, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.

The strongest winds will develop near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, where wind gusts could reach 90 km/h.

A cold front is moving toward the area and rain will arrive Tuesday night with the risk of a thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. Rainfall amounts will range between 5 and 20 mm, and winds will pick up, sustained at 40 km/h, and gusting to 60 km/h.

The cold front will cross Wednesday morning, and the rain will ease off, but you can expect the winds to pick up. Winds will shift west behind the front, and you can expect gusts through the afternoon close to 70 km/h.

With cold air flowing in behind the front, lake-effect flurries will develop downwind of Lake Huron, so get ready for a dusting of snow in the Forest City with two centimetres on the way Wednesday night.

Heavy flurries and the risk of snowsqualls will develop in midwestern Ontario.

A snowsquall watch has been issued for the Bruce Peninsula, Sauble Beach and Tobermory with squalls forecast to develop Wednesday evening.

The cold air will flood in behind the cold front as the temperature drops Wednesday afternoon below freezing. The wind chill Wednesday night will make it feel close to - 10 C.

Here is a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. High of 2 C.

Friday: Increasing cloudiness. High of 6 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High of 9 C.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. High of 2 C.