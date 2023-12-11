'Strong gusty winds' expected as cold front enters region

Sunshine is finally in London’s forecast after seemingly never-ending overcast skies, but not before a burst of chilly air and strong winds.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, Tuesday will kick off with a bit of sunshine, but an advancing cold front will bring some showers and possible mixed precipitation to Midwestern Ontario.

The front will make its way through southern Ontario in late morning, and while London will not see any precipitation, sustained winds of 40 km/h and gusts of up to 60 km/h are expected, with a high of 3 C.

Atchison said the front will clear out of the region by Tuesday night, with a chance of flurries in Midwestern Ontario.

Temperatures are set to climb briefly later in the week, with plenty of sunshine in the forecast in the days ahead.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Monday night: Mainly cloudy. Clearing after midnight. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 9 overnight.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 9 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 2.

Thursday: Sunny. High plus 4.

Friday: Sunny. High 9.

Saturday: Cloudy. High plus 4.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 4.