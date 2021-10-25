Strong fall storm brings heavy rainfall

London, ONt. -

A special weather statement is in effect for most of southern Ontario. A strong fall storm could bring upwards of 50 mm of rain to the region Monday.

Rain will be heavy at times through the day before tapering off to showers Monday night.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is already creating issues with a previously saturated ground.

Strong gusty winds are making visibility difficult at times on area roads. Rainfall warnings are in effect for Lambton and Essex counties.

The steady rain will move out the area Monday night, but showers will continue into Tuesday.

You can expect a break from the rain Wednesday and Thursday. A mix of sun and cloud returns and daytime high temperatures holding in the low teens.

Another wet weather system will bring rain to the area Friday and Saturday. The low-pressure system will exit the area Saturday night.

All eyes are on the Halloween forecast in southern Ontario. The chance for showers will linger early in the day, but rain will move east of London and Midwestern Ontario early in the evening.