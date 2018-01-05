

CTV London





About 70 people spent the night in Strathroy’s Gemini Sportplex after snow squalls and collisions forced the closure of the 402 leaving travelers with no place to go.

The arena was opened Thursday night as a warming centre after police say several people became stranded in the Township of Adelaide Metcalfe and in Strathroy Caradoc.

Highway 402 remained closed Friday morning from London and west of Strathroy due to continuing poor conditions and cleanup.

There were several reports of collisions Thursday thought injuries were listed as minor.

The CAO of Strathroy-Caradoc said that there are about 70 people currently at the arena and that they will be providing pizza and coffee today.