

CTV London





A portion of Highway 402 is shut down due to collisions near Strathroy.

Snow squalls are created hazardous conditions on the highway.

OPP say there have been only minor injuries so far in several crashes but there are whiteout conditions both eastbound and westbound. They are asking motorists to use extreme caution if travelling.

The 402 westbound lanes are closed between Longwoods Road and Kerwood Road.