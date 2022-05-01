Strathroy family displaced after house fire

Strathroy Cardadoc Fire responded to a call Saturday morning for a fire in a single family home owned by London-Middlesex Housing.

Officials say a 12-year-old girl was playing with a lighter that essential led to the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries, but there is significant damage to the home.

Fire prevention officer Cody Johnson says this could have been a lot worse, and emphasizes having a clear family escape plan.