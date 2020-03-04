LONDON, ONT. -- A Strathroy, Ont. man is facing several charges after a local car dealership was reportedly the victim of a significant fraud.

Police were contacted on Dec. 23, 2019, after a man purchased two vehicles, and used two other vehicles he owned as trade-ins.

According to investigators, there was still money owing on those vehicles and that amount was added to the purchase price.

However, no payment was ever made.

It was later found the vehicles had been sold to a London dealership, where the same man reportedly purchased two other vehicles.

In total, the Strathroy dealership was defrauded of $138,663.

As a result, a 35-year-old man has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of obtaining by false pretense over $5,000.

Both vehicles purchased fraudulently were seized by police.