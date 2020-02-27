LONDON, ONT. -- March is Fraud Prevention Month in Canada, and as the use of digital devices increases, it’s a great opportunity to have Canadians focus on protecting their personal information.

A recent survey by the Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs) of Canada reveals more than 70 per cent of Canadians are buying from web-based retailers and conducting their banking transactions online.

The survey also indicates more than two thirds of Canadians are sharing their lives on social media.

As more Canadians go online for their daily activities, fraudsters have even more chances to take advantage of unprotected personal information.

Scams can occur on a number of devices such as smart locks, home security cameras, laptops and even the latest smart TVs.

So what are the best ways to keep thieves at bay? The CPAs of Canada have some ideas.

First, strengthen your passwords. This remains the top area of vulnerability and exposes 60 per cent of Canadians to identity fraud.

There are several other things you should be doing:

check your credit card and banking transactions at least once a month for illegitimate activities

shred personal documents before disposing of them

know your credit rating and get into the habit of screening your calls

don't answer a call or a text message if you don't recognize the number

Fraudsters are constantly innovating new ways to steal your personal information, but you can avoid being their target.