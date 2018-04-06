

CTV London





It’s a sure sign of spring.

Every year hundreds travel to Stratford to see the swans make their way to the Avon River.

But this year we may have to wait a little longer.

The city says the swan parade on April 8th may be pushed back to a later date because there’s “unexpected” ice on the river.

If ice is still a problem on Sunday the parade will be postponed a week.

But the day’s events will go on as planned.

Visitors this weekend will still get to see the swans but they won’t go in the water.

The city says the parade has only been cancelled once before in its 28 year history.