OPP looking for owner of urn with ashes inside

OPP in Oxford County are hoping the owner of some special property will come forward.

An urn with ashes inside, was recently found in Tillsonburg off John Pound Road.

Police are hoping the owner will contact them with a description of the item, verifying the rightful owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or *677 (*OPP) from a cell phone and reference the occurrence E231552459.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online.