

CTV London





An 18-year-old Stratford male has been arrested in connection with a video of a cat being abused that was reportedly posted to social media.

Stratford police say they received numerous complaints around 4 p.m. Friday from across southern Ontario about an Instagram video that appeared to show a cat being abused.

The male was recognized by police as a local resident and was arrested by 4:40 p.m., at which time the cat was also taken into the care of officers.

The Stratford Humane Society was called in and police say the cat was taken to a veterinarian and found to have no injuries.

The suspect was released with a court date of April 29. He was also placed under conditions not to be in the possession of any animals.

Police say the name of the suspect cannot be released until the charges have been sworn to in court.