

CTV London





The Humane Society of London & Middlesex has issued a plea for wet cat and kitten food donations.

Officials say they currently have dozens of cats and kittens, their supply of canned food is nearly depleted.

Steve Ryall, executive director, said in a statement, “As a non-profit organization who does not receive any type of direct Government funding, we are appealing to our community for assistance."

He added that donations allow their funds to go towards medication and medical procedures.

They are asking for Royal Canin, Hill’s Science Diet and Purina Pro Plan/One-branded wet food.

Food donations can be dropped off at their 624 Clarke Road location.