A 21-year-old Township of Chatsworth man has been charged after allegedly killing his rommate's cat.

Grey County OPP responded to a residence on 30 Sideroad around 8:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of cruelty to an animal.

Investigators say the man got upset and threw his roomate's cat against a wall after it peed on his sandals.

According to police, the cat was thrown so hard that it died.

The male has been charged criminally with killing, injuring or endangering animals other than cattle.

He is scheduled to appear in an Owen Sound court in April.