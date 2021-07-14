LONDON, ONT. -- A 14-year-old Stratford, Ont. resident was seriously hurt following a single-vehicle ATV crash in Perth East.

OPP say it happened Tuesday just after 8 p.m. on Road 130 near Perth Line 36.

The driver lost control and was ejected, sustaining life-altering injuries.

The person was transported to a local hospital and then taken to another regional trauma centre.

The investigation continues.