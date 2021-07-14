Advertisement
Stratford, Ont. teen seriously injured in ATV crash
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 8:11AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A 14-year-old Stratford, Ont. resident was seriously hurt following a single-vehicle ATV crash in Perth East.
OPP say it happened Tuesday just after 8 p.m. on Road 130 near Perth Line 36.
The driver lost control and was ejected, sustaining life-altering injuries.
The person was transported to a local hospital and then taken to another regional trauma centre.
The investigation continues.