WINGHAM, ONT. -- A bystander had to help a Stratford police officer from being brutally assaulted this weekend.

Police say they were called to a domestic dispute on Ontario Street on Friday afternoon.

As they tried to arrest the male suspect, police say, he struck an officer in the face with carbon fibre reinforced knuckles.

Following a short foot chase, the assault continued, until a civilian bystander stepped in to help the officer subdue the suspect.

The 21-year-old suspect faces several charges including resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and assault causing bodily harm.

That was just one of 203 calls for service by the Straford police this weekend, including 16 mental health calls.