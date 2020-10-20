LONDON, ONT -- A 17-year-old is facing charges after Perth OPP say the teen shot another person with an air pistol BB gun.

Police say the incident started with an altercation on October 10 around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on Davidson Avenue North, in North Perth.

Police were called after someone had been shot in the parking lot.

They say a 24-year-old Stratford resident had minor injuries.

A 17-year-old of North Perth has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and fail to comply with a sentence.