LONDON, ONT. -- Owen Sound police arrested a man wearing a ballistic vest and brandishing what appeared to be a handgun.

About 6 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the downtown area about a man yelling and pointing a gun to his head.

Police say the man was heavily intoxicated and had a handgun concealed in his waist band.

They say he was also wearing a light body armour vest / ballistic vest.

Police later determined the weapon was a BB gun, designed to look like a 9 mm handgun.

A 28-year-old Owen Sound man is facing charges of carrying an imitation weapon for the purpose dangerous to public peace and carrying a concealed weapon.