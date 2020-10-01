LONDON, ONT. -- A 56-year-old Perth East man has been charged after allegedly operating a tractor trailer while under the influence.

Stratford police stopped the transport truck around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Line 26 in Perth South after it was observed swerving over the roadway.

The driver failed a roadside test and was arrested.

The accused was taken to headquarters where further testing showed he had nearly double the legal limit of alcohol in his system, according to police.

He was released with a court date later this month.