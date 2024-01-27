Steve Pinsonneault is ready to 'Get It Done'
Thamesville resident, Steve Pinsonneault has been elected by local members of the Ontario PC Party as their party's candidate for the upcoming election.
"Steve Pinsonneault is the right candidate to stand up for the people of Lambton—Kent—Middlesex against the high-tax, low-growth policies of the Liberals and NDP," said Michael Diamond, President of the Ontario PC Party. "As a member of the Ontario PC team at Queen’s Park, Steve will keep fighting to bring high-quality health care, good-paying jobs and better highways and infrastructure to southwestern Ontario."
"There’s nothing more important than the health and prosperity of our residents," said Steve Pinsonneault, Ontario PC Candidate for Lambton—Kent—Middlesex. "I’m running with the Ontario PC Party in order to continue building the Wallaceburg hospital, create good-paying local jobs and fight to make life more affordable for the people of our community."
Pinsonneault replaces former MPP Monte McNaughton.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau and Singh's teams quietly planning electoral reform legislation
As progress on some measures in the Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement continue to play out publicly, the two parties have quietly been in talks to table electoral reform legislation before the next federal vote.
Fredericton synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Shock and sadness in Fredericton today after a local synagogue was vandalized.
In an RV outside Walmart, a senior dreams of housing as 'dramatic reversal' plays out
Seventy-seven-year-old Keith Light is back at home in a recreational vehicle outside a Walmart in East Vancouver, having recently been discharged from hospital after an accident.
More countries pause funds for UN Palestinian agency; Israel wants it replaced
Britain, Italy, the Netherlands and Finland became the latest countries on Saturday to pause funding for the UN refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), following allegations that some of its staff were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
13 people injured when more than 40 vehicles crash on Chesapeake Bay bridge in Maryland
Crashes involving more than 40 vehicles closed all lanes on the heavily-traveled U.S. 50 Bay Bridge in Maryland on Saturday, injuring 13 people and snarling traffic for about six hours, authorities said.
Here's where you can see the world's largest cruise ship
The world's largest cruise ship is set to begin its maiden voyage Saturday as it gets underway from the Port of Miami. Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, which runs nearly 1,200 feet (365 meters) from bow to stern.
Likelihood of need to invoke Emergencies Act again has decreased: outgoing NSIA Thomas
The prime minister's outgoing national security advisor says the likelihood of having to invoke the Emergencies Act again in the future to dismantle a trucker convoy-type event has decreased since the federal government's first and last use of the legislation.
W5 How Celine Dion sharing her story is inspiring other sufferers of stiff person syndrome
A new CTV W5 documentary, "Celine’s Silence," digs into the rare disorder that has put Celine Dion's career on hold, while hearing from her long-time collaborators, friends and family.
Canada 'vastly underestimating' oil sands carbon emissions: study
A new study suggests Canada is underreporting the amount of carbon emissions the Athabasca oil sands of Alberta produce by 1,900 to 6,300 per cent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Flood warning issued for New Hamburg, flood watch for Ayr
Two Waterloo Region towns will be on alert for flooding throughout the weekend.
-
Mom says 4-year-old needed stitches after classroom incident in Cambridge, Ont.
A 4-year-old Cambridge girl needed three stitches under her right eye after a classroom incident involving another student.
-
Serious injuries for pedestrian in Waterloo crash
The latest serious, pedestrian-involved crash in the region has prompted police to issue a reminder to residents.
Windsor
-
-
Brick by brick, animal super powers on display in LaSalle
It’s opening weekend for a new unique and educational exhibit at the Event Centre at Lasalle Landing
-
Police seek assistance from public in early morning break-and-enter in Tilbury
Chatham-Kent Police Service are looking to the public for assistance
Barrie
-
Police launch sudden death investigation in Bradford
South Simcoe Police have launched an investigation into a sudden death early Saturday morning.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Barrie
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release has been arrested in Barrie.
-
Barrie's popular Kempenfest facing economic challenges
One of Barrie's most popular events of the year may have to scale back this year as it continues to face struggles following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau and Singh's teams quietly planning electoral reform legislation
As progress on some measures in the Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement continue to play out publicly, the two parties have quietly been in talks to table electoral reform legislation before the next federal vote.
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Blind River grandparent saved from being scammed out of $10K
The 'emergency' scam has been circulating the region for years and earlier this week a grandparent in Blind River was targeted.
Ottawa
-
Man and dog treated for hypothermia after falling through ice on Ottawa River
Ottawa Fire Services have rescued a man and a dog who fell through ice on the Ottawa River.
-
'No risk' that Queen's University will close, school principal says
The head of Queen's University is assuring students and faculty that the university will not close, amid reports the school is facing significant financial difficulties.
-
Likelihood of need to invoke Emergencies Act again has decreased: outgoing NSIA Thomas
The prime minister's outgoing national security advisor says the likelihood of having to invoke the Emergencies Act again in the future to dismantle a trucker convoy-type event has decreased since the federal government's first and last use of the legislation.
Toronto
-
Toronto mother of 18 to turn 100 years old in February
In a few days, Vincella Richards will celebrate a significant milestone – turning 100.
-
20 Toronto restaurants make Yelp Canada's 'Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024'
For Toronto foodies, it may come as no surprise that the city’s restaurants have dominated Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2024.
-
Holocaust Remembrance Day has sombre tone as war rages on: antisemitism envoy
Canada's antisemitism envoy said Saturday's annual day to mark the atrocities committed against Jewish people during the Second World War is more important and more poignant this year amid what she described as a rampant surge in anti-Jewish sentiment sparked by the latest war in the Middle East.
Montreal
-
27-year-old man fatally shot inside Montreal taxi
A 27-year-old man riding in a taxi was fatally shot Friday night in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood.
-
Montreal researchers developing AI that could help us settle the moon
The Astrolith research unit at Polytechnique Montréal is developing a type of artificial intelligence that could one day contribute to lunar exploration.
-
Man charged in Montreal with 2nd-degree murder of wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Narjess Ben Yedder, a 32-year-old woman found lifeless in Montreal Friday.
Atlantic
-
Winter Storm Watch issued in Nova Scotia as heavy snow likely for Monday
A low pressure system in the southern U.S. will move to the eastern seaboard on Sunday. The system will then strengthen as it moves northward to pass just by the southwest of Nova Scotia on Monday.
-
Fredericton synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
Shock and sadness in Fredericton today after a local synagogue was vandalized.
-
Rural N.B. homeowner questions property assessment increase
A homeowner in rural New Brunswick is questioning a big increase in his property assessment.
Winnipeg
-
Police lay manslaughter charge in death of Winnipeg restaurant owner
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in the death of a Winnipeg restaurant owner who was assaulted outside his business Wednesday night.
-
Emergency demolition planned after warehouse fire on Logan Avenue
An emergency demolition is planned for an industrial building that partially collapsed in a fire Saturday morning.
-
Police investigation in Exchange District
Several Winnipeg police units were in the Exchange District due to an ongoing investigation Saturday.
Calgary
-
1 climber dead after fall on Mt. Temple in Banff National Park
One person is dead after an incident that took place while climbing Temple Mountain in Banff National Park Friday.
-
Calgary Flames forward A.J. Greer out 8 weeks with fractured foot
The Calgary Flames say forward A.J. Greer will be out for eight weeks with a fractured foot.
-
Hitmen blank Wheat Kings 8-0 as Garrett records first career shutout
Alex Garrett recorded his first career shutout as the Calgary Hitmen blanked the Brandon Wheat Kings 8-0 Friday night at the Saddledome.
Edmonton
-
Friday shooting at west Edmonton motel likely 'targeted':EPS
A Friday night shooting at a west Edmonton motel is believed to have been targeted.
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
-
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash south of Grande Prairie
A person is dead after three cars crashed on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Absolutely devastating': Fire destroys iconic Steveston grocery store
A Steveston institution went up in flames Friday night, and fire crews say the building is a total loss.
-
B.C. 14-year-old who brought handgun to school because he 'thought it would be cool' sentenced
A Surrey teenager who brought a loaded handgun to school because he "thought it would be cool to show people" is now serving a six-month custodial sentence in the community for the offence.
-
Vehicle 'intentionally set' on fire in Surrey, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey say they are investigating after a vehicle was set on fire outside a home in Newton on Friday morning.