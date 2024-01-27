LONDON
London

    • Steve Pinsonneault is ready to 'Get It Done'

    Steve Pinsonneault. (CTV News file image) Steve Pinsonneault. (CTV News file image)
    Thamesville resident, Steve Pinsonneault has been elected by local members of the Ontario PC Party as their party's candidate for the upcoming election.

    "Steve Pinsonneault is the right candidate to stand up for the people of Lambton—Kent—Middlesex against the high-tax, low-growth policies of the Liberals and NDP," said Michael Diamond, President of the Ontario PC Party. "As a member of the Ontario PC team at Queen’s Park, Steve will keep fighting to bring high-quality health care, good-paying jobs and better highways and infrastructure to southwestern Ontario."

    "There’s nothing more important than the health and prosperity of our residents," said Steve Pinsonneault, Ontario PC Candidate for Lambton—Kent—Middlesex. "I’m running with the Ontario PC Party in order to continue building the Wallaceburg hospital, create good-paying local jobs and fight to make life more affordable for the people of our community."

    Pinsonneault replaces former MPP Monte McNaughton.

