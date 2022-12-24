'Stay home': Highway 402 remains closed on Saturday

A winter weather travel nightmare has entered a second day as Highway 402 and many other roads across the region remain closed on Saturday, with OPP once again reminding the public to avoid all non essential travel.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, Middlesex County OPP confirmed late Saturday morning that Highway 402 from London to Sarnia remains closed.

Police said “continued reduced visibility and drifting snow on all roads” are hindering the opening of the highway.

OPP ask the public to stay at home if travel isn’t necessary.

As of early Saturday morning, the OPP Highway Safety Division said in a tweet that more than 500 collisions had been reported due to the storm, but there have been no reports of any fatalities.

Highway 401 from Tilbury to Putnam Road was closed for the better part of two days, but was reopened by OPP on Saturday evening.

If motorists had to abandon their car due to the inclement weather and are looking for it, police said people can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to learn more.

Middlesex County OPP are responding to multiple crashes on Highway 402 between London and Sarnia, Ont. on Dec. 23, 2022 and as a result have closed the highway. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)

Road conditions in Grey, Bruce, Perth and Huron counties

Looking ahead north of London, Midwestern Ontario was particularly battered by Friday’s winter storm, and OPP said things aren’t looking better anytime soon.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, since midnight police have responded to more than 160 collisions across West Region.

All roads in Grey, Bruce, Huron and Perth counties remain closed as of Saturday due to low visibility, drifting snow, strong winds and abandoned vehicles on the roadways.

"Venturing out could put you in extreme danger. Emergency responders such as police, fire and EMS may be physically unable to respond," OPP said on Twitter Saturday night.

Highway 402 from Oil Heritage Road to Highway 401 also remains closed.

OPP said on Twitter that due to weather conditions, some snow plows in Perth County are being pulled from the roads and said, "If it's not safe for a plow, it's definitely not safe for you."

For the latest traffic updates, you can visit the Ontario 511 website.

Blizzard conditions in Wingham in the afternoon of Friday, December 23, 2022 (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

A message from Grey Bruce OPP

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, Friday’s winter storm saw emergency responders answering hundreds of calls for service across the area, and had to triage calls for stranded motorists and another weather-related events.

Despite a warning from OPP asking people to stay home due to the weather, OPP said they “received several concerning complaints regarding motorists passing and driving around snow removal crews in an unsafe manner, sometimes in whiteout conditions.”

“These unsafe driving maneuvers put everyone at risk, and they are completely unacceptable,” OPP said.

Grey Bruce OPP ask travellers to drive according to road conditions if people must travel, but to plan ahead for unexpected delays, and that because many roads across the region remain closed, people may not reach their destination.

Police also ask that residents refrain from parking on roads to allow for snowplows to be able to clear the area.