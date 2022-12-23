50+ car pileup forces closure of Highway 402 from London to Sarnia

A 50+ car pileup on Highway 402 has caused the closure of the entire highway from London to Sarnia as a winter blast continues to cripple the region, OPP said early Friday afternoon.

According to OPP West Region on Twitter, at least 50 vehicles are on Highway 402 near Kerwood Road. As a result, the entire stretch of Highway 402 from London to Sarnia has been closed by OPP due to “collisions and deteriorating weather conditions.”

Earlier in the afternoon, OPP had closed Highway 402 eastbound between Colonel Talbot Road and Highway 401 due to multiple collisions, with OPP extending the list of road closures as the day has progressed.

In a tweet, OPP said no major injuries were sustained during the crashes on the Highway 401 and 402 corridor, but add two people have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Police strongly encourage not to travel unless necessary,” OPP wrote.

Middlesex County OPP are responding to multiple crashes on the Highway 401/402 corridor on Dec. 23, 2022 and as a result have closed the entirety of Highway 402. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)

Road conditions in Huron and Lambton counties

Huron and Lambton counties meanwhile are not immune from the blast of winter, with OPP West Region tweeting out that in the interest of public safety, "all main roadways" in Huron County are currently closed due to the winter storm.

In addition, OPP saidthat Highway 21 between Goderich and Grand Bend is currently closed due to the adverse weather.

" It is not worth taking a chance on the roads today," they wrote on Twitter.

— With files from CTV News London’s Tammy Heisel

You don't want to be caught in this. #MiddlesexOPP media officer Cst. Jeff Hare says the 401/402 corridor is one of the worst traffic scenes he's ever seen. Today is a good day to stay home and stay safe. For road closure information, check @OPP_COMM_WR or @511ONWest. ^dr pic.twitter.com/2iKGIpkN2u — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 23, 2022