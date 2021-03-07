LONDON, ONT. -- A staff member of Lambton Meadowview Villa has tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration team at the long-term care home learned about the case Sunday, but notes that the employee, who is not a direct care staff member has not entered the Home since experiencing symptoms.

All residents on Robin Way are being tested, including routine staff testing.

Tracing of the employees close contacts is being handled by Lambton Public Health as they continue to work closely with the Home.

"Our priority is the continued care and well-being of the people who live at Lambton Meadowview Villa, along with their families and our staff. We are actively working with Lambton Public Health and following the guidance provided to us," said Jane Joris, General Manager, Long-Term Care Division.

Home to 125 people and almost 200 staff, Lambton Meadowview Villa will continue to follow all policies and protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Long-Term Care to help stop the spread.

Residents of the Home and their families have since been notified of the case.