Stabbing victim in critical condition, police looking for suspect

London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a stabbing and robbery investigation.

Around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, police say a man was with acquaintances at a residence in the 400-block of South Street near Colborne Street when he was approached by three other men.

According to police, they got into an argument and began to physically fight with one person being stabbed during the altercation.

The three suspects took property from the victim and fled the area.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics with critical injuries.

Two of the three suspects were positively identified by investigators and arrested, while a third is still outstanding.

Two have been arrested, and police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the third. A photo of the unidentified suspect male has been added to the website.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Middlesex Crime Stoppers.