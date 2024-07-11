The Ark seeking $360,000/month to transform winter response to homelessness into year-round service
Ark Aid Street Mission is asking city council to extend last winter’s cold weather response to homelessness into a year-round service until London’s long-term strategy to address homelessness is fully operational.
“These 90 spaces operating both day and night is an expansion of the sheltering capacity in our community by about a third,” explained Executive Director Sarah Campbell.
Initially launched as last winter’s cold weather response, city staff recommend extending services year-round at Cronyn Warner (432 William St.) and The Ark (696 Dundas St.) until March 31, 2027.
For $360,000 per month ($4.3 million annually), Ark Aid Street Mission would offer:
- 24/7 assessment and referral services at 696 Dundas St.
- 40 rotational drop-in spaces
- 30 resting spaces for temporary overnight stays
- Stabilization transitional beds at Cronyn Warner (432 William St.)
- 60 beds supporting individuals unable to access shelter spaces
Cambell explained that the year-round model avoids the high cost of ramping up and scaling back winter services each year.
“By continuing services, we continue using the investment in staff and building a stable system of service,” she explained. “We're able to reduce that cost so that for the same $4 million, we're going to be able to deliver 12 months of service.”
In the spring, council unanimously approved extending funds from May 31 to July 31 so that The Ark’s proposal could be evaluated by civic administration.
In their report, city staff recommend redirecting previously approved spending to fund the program until the end of this year.
At the same time, a business case will be prepared for upcoming budget deliberations to fund the service until London’s long-term Whole of Community System Response (low barrier hubs and new supportive housing) is fully operating.
The report to council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee reads, “It is not the introduction of another shelter nor is it permanent. It is geared to supporting the sector as it evolves into The Whole of Community System Response.”
Several residents approached CTV News at Cronyn Warner after hearing that municipal funding will expire July 31.
“To think that they would not have enough money to continue…I don't know where most of us will be?” Linda worried while holding back tears. “I'm 68 years old, so I will be totally lost and gone if it’s closed. So will my little dog Molly.”
“Without this place, I would be on the street. I'd be sleeping on the sidewalk or something like that,” said Stan, who became homeless last winter. “We need more places like this, not less. And certainly year-round, a year round place for people.”
His friend Michael adding, “I was literally on the streets, hungry, going to the Ark to eat. The Ark brought me here. It's like a family here.”
Campbell emphasized the program is not just about getting people out of tents.
“We had about ten people per month (at Cronyn Warner) moving to other forms of more permanent housing,” said Campbell. “This is a path off the streets of London.”
After spending parts of the last four winters at The Ark, Allan and his beloved dog have finally secured housing, “This program's helped me so much. [It’s] somewhere to go. I’m not going to worry anymore where I'm going to go at night.”
The Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee will consider funding an extension of The Ark’s services at a meeting on July 18.
BREAKING Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
-
