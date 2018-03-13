Featured
Stabbing leaves man in critical condition; suspect still at large
The Woodstock Police Service building is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Max Wark / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018 3:57PM EDT
A Woodstock man was seriously hurt when he was found in a home with a stab wound.
Woodstock police say they were called to a property on Light Street near Dundas Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday in response to an injured man.
The 42-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Police said Tuesday afternoon that they were looking for a suspect.