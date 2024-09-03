LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas U16 baseball team captures provincial title

    Austin Wright takes his turn at the plate, delivering the winning hit for the Cardinals (Brent Lale/CTV News London) Austin Wright takes his turn at the plate, delivering the winning hit for the Cardinals (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    The St. Thomas Cardinals under-16 team thrilled fans this weekend by capturing a provincial championship on home soil.

    Austin Wright delivered the game winning single with the bases loaded as St. Thomas beat Tecumseh 17-7 to win Baseball Ontario's 'A' championship.

    The Cardinals lost just once the entire tournament, while they were on their way to winning the under-16 title at Emslie field. 

