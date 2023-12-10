LONDON
London

    St. Thomas police investigate downtown break-in and theft

    (CTV News file image) (CTV News file image)

    St. Thomas police are investigating a break and enter and theft at a downtown business.

    Police were called to the business Saturday morning after a passerby noticed damage to the front door.

    Police found that the glass door had been smashed, and a cash float was stolen from the till.

    Video was obtained from nearby business and police said a male suspect was observed breaking the glass and entering the store.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact the St Thomas Police Service.

