St. Thomas police investigate downtown break-in and theft
St. Thomas police are investigating a break and enter and theft at a downtown business.
Police were called to the business Saturday morning after a passerby noticed damage to the front door.
Police found that the glass door had been smashed, and a cash float was stolen from the till.
Video was obtained from nearby business and police said a male suspect was observed breaking the glass and entering the store.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact the St Thomas Police Service.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Al Gore calls UAE hosting COP28 'ridiculous,' slams oil CEO appointed to lead climate talks
Climate advocate and former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday called into question the decision to hold the COP28 climate talks in the United Arab Emirates, a leading producer of the world’s oil.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
'No one else has done this on the planet': Guilbeault insists emissions cap delay is due to novelty
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says the delay in announcing details of his government’s proposed oil and gas sector emissions cap is due to its uniqueness and to wanting to get it right.
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
Canada has a secretive history of adoption, and some want it brought to light
In a theatre in St. John's, N.L., a murmur spreads through the audience as people timidly raise their hands. They have been asked if they saw their own stories reflected in the film they just watched -- 'A Quiet Girl.'
In inaugural speech, Argentina's Javier Milei prepares nation for painful shock adjustment
It wasn't the most uplifting of inaugural addresses. Rather, Argentina's newly empowered President Javier Milei presented figures to lay bare the scope of the nation's economic 'emergency,' and sought to prepare the public for a shock adjustment with drastic public spending cuts.
Trump dismisses warnings that his victory would threaten democracy and says Biden is the real threat
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday characterized warnings that his victory in 2024 would represent a threat to democracy as a 'hoax' and 'Democrat misinformation.'
Catholic priest in small Nebraska community dies after being attacked in church
A Catholic priest in a small Nebraska community died Sunday after being attacked in a church rectory, authorities said.
Elon Musk restores X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
Elon Musk has restored the X account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, pointing to a poll on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter that came out in favour of the Infowars host who repeatedly called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian struck by ION train in downtown Kitchener
A pedestrian was struck by an ION train Sunday afternoon in downtown Kitchener.
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
-
Man arrested during Kitchener break-in
A 33-year-old man is facing charges after he broke into a Kitchener home early Sunday morning.
Windsor
-
Right on schedule: West Windsor commuter street open to all traffic
Sandwich Street between Ojibway Parkway and Chappell Avenue is now fully open to all traffic.
-
Windsor dad mourned after fatal crash, Chatham man sentenced to life in prison, and Windsor’s newest lotto winner: Top Windsor stories this week
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man who died in a car accident on Dec. 2, A Chatham man has been sentenced to life in prison for the “horrific” murder of his girlfriend, and a Chatham woman said she was “stunned” to see she was the lucky winner of $100,000. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Demolition taking place in Wheatley
The Municipality of Chatham Kent says contractors are expected to be on site in downtown Wheatley as the town moves forward with their plans for revitalization.
Barrie
-
Police take multiple impaired drivers off Simcoe County roads
Provincial police in Orillia say three impaired drivers have been taken off the roads in less than 48 hours.
-
Barrie's Earth Angels collecting donations for most vulnerable for Christmas
A local grassroots organization is calling for help as volunteers work to support the most vulnerable in Barrie ahead of Christmas.
-
Barrie Transit operators work to 'stuff the bus' to help those in need
The spirit of giving is in the air in Simcoe County, with bus drivers in Barrie now doing their part to give back to their community.
Northern Ontario
-
Another driver charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 11
A driver is accused of travelling more than 70km/h over the speed limit on Highway 11 on Friday, provincial police say.
-
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
-
Commercial vehicle driver from Quebec driving impaired on Hwy. 11, police say
A 65-year-old driver from L'Île-Cadieux, Que. is facing multiple charges following an incident on Highway 11 Wednesday evening.
Ottawa
-
Police search for white Audi sedan that left Queensway crash scene
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help in locating a driver who is accused of driving away from the scene of a crash on the Queensway.
-
The 10 busiest photo radar cameras in Ottawa so far in 2023
Photo radar cameras caught an average of 627 speeders a day on Ottawa roads in October, as the extra sets of eyes on the road continue to detect speeders in school zones and community safety zones.
-
'People are confused': Survey suggests Canadians need education on Charter rights
While one-third of Canadians say they have read the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, many fail to distinguish between its text and that of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, a new survey suggests.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW LCBO reveals what Ontarians drank the most this year
When it came to what Ontarians brought home during their liquor runs at the LCBO, the company said customers went for options that gave them more bang for their buck.
-
Trees removal begins as province’s Ontario Place development plans get underway
Tree removal has begun at Ontario Place as the provincial government develops the waterfront landmark that’s been at the centre of criticism for years.
-
Illegal right turns frustrate residents as construction plagues midtown Toronto intersection
Frustration with Toronto drivers is mounting on a small residential street south of Eglinton Avenue West, sandwiched between the on and off-ramps to Allen Road.
Montreal
-
West Island clients seek refund from snow plow company that didn't show up
Dozens of families in the West Island are demanding their money back because the man they paid to do their snow removal never showed up to clear their driveways after the first snowstorm of the season.
-
Quebec's public sector negotiations grind on as unions criticize lack of urgency
While Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling for 'flexibility' on working conditions in the public sector, unions are denouncing the government's lack of urgency to reach an agreement.
-
Expect lots of rain in the Montreal area Sunday and Monday
Montreal, Laval and the South Shore can expect 10 – 20 millimetres of rain and about five centimetres of snow Sunday into Monday.
Atlantic
-
Tent fire at Grand Parade leaves volunteers calling the situation emergency
An early morning fire has shaken the homeless encampment at Grand Parade in downtown Halifax.
-
3 dead, 3 injured after collision in P.E.I.
The Queens District RCMP has arrested a 20-year-old man after a fatal collision in P.E.I. left three people dead and three others seriously injured.
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this': Homeless farm community almost ready
At the end of a long country driveway a new beginning awaits for 21 individuals who need a fresh start in life.
Winnipeg
-
'Where there's a will': Peg City Kindness Crew strives to fulfill overwhelming hamper demand
A newly-created non-profit group is attempting to give out three times more holiday hampers this year, as the high cost of living leaves many Manitobans struggling this holiday season.
-
Wheelchair curling 'funspiel' returns for 2nd year
A sporting event putting a twist on one of Manitoba's favourite games has returned for its second year, raising both money and awareness for a good cause.
-
‘We really need to support those people’: Market makers ask Winnipeggers to shop local
With inflation still high and the cost of living skyrocketing, some vendors at craft and Christmas bazaars are struggling to market their markets. This is prompting many small businesses in Manitoba to make a plea to purchase locally.
Calgary
-
Okotoks RCMP seek public assistance identifying suspect in armed robbery
Okotoks RCMP are asking for public assistance identifying a suspect in relation to an armed robbery that took place at the Saskatoon Farm Saturday afternoon.
-
New mural celebrates connection between Tsuut'ina people and the buffalo
The Tsuut'ina Nation celebrated the unveiling of a new mural Saturday.
-
Table tennis tournament takes place at Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre
For some, it's just a hobby, popular in basements, but this weekend Calgary is showcasing the more competitive side of the sport of table tennis.
Edmonton
-
Officials say problem property program a 'success'
A pilot project dealing with problem properties in Edmonton has been made permanent due to its success.
-
Snowboard sensations put on a Big Air show
No Canadians made it to the podium at Saturday night’s FIS World Cup Big Air Snowboard event at Commonwealth Stadium. But the night saw some snowboarding history being made.
-
Family of woman killed by police says her death was "unnecessary"
Saturday, the woman's parents said their daughter's death was the result of "a complete mishandling of the tools available to law enforcement in the application of dealing with mental health issues."
Vancouver
-
Workers at Hudson's Bay store in Kamloops, B.C., on strike
Workers at the Hudson's Bay store at Aberdeen Mall in Kamloops, B.C., have walked off the job after their union and the company were unable to reach a wage agreement.
-
Law Society of B.C. disbars former lawyer after sexual assault conviction
A former Nanaimo lawyer has been disbarred for sexual misconduct that occurred when he was practising in Abbotsford in 2018.
-
Vancouver Canucks hang on to beat resilient Carolina Hurricanes 4-3
The Vancouver Canuck's 4-3 win on Saturday night is one step closer to “utopia,” according to head coach Rick Tocchet.