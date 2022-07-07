St. Thomas police arrest two men from Montreal in 'Grandparent Scam'

St. Thomas police have arrested two men from Montréal in connection with an alleged grandparent scam attempt.

According to police, a St. Thomas couple was told their nephew had been arrested and needed $10,000 for bail money.

Police say the couple was taken by surprise and did withdraw the cash. Then they had second thoughts and called police.

Members of the criminal investigations branch were able to coordinate the arrest — stopping the vehicle after it went to the home to pick up the money.

The two, 20-year old men were arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000.