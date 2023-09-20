St. Thomas, Ont. police lay additional charges against man accused in drunk driving death of 11-year-old boy

The man accused of allegedly crashing into a group of five pedestrians earlier this summer, resulting in the death of a young boy, is facing additional charges, police in St. Thomas said Wednesday.

At approximately 5 p.m. on July 4, 2023, a group of five people returning from a trip to McDonald’s were struck by a pickup truck travelling west on Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing, after an allegedly impaired driver lost control and jumped the curb.

An 11-year-old boy, later identified as Aiden Curtis, was killed in the crash.

Four others were injured in the crash, including a woman who was transported to London Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.

In an interview with CTV News London the day after the crash, Aiden’s father Curtis said his youngest son was killed only a few days before what would have been his 12th birthday.

In the weeks following Aiden's death, a large makeshift memorial was set up at the scene of the crash and a vigil took place in remembrance, and on what would have been his birthday, the community decorated their homes with red birthday balloons.

Aiden was laid to rest on July 11, 2023.

"He's our heart and joy. He's my youngest son. He's the most happy-go-lucky. If you ever met this boy, he's the greatest boy in the world. Everything you did for him he was just happy,” said Curtis.

At the time, the suspect, 19-year-old Nicholas Lemke, was charged with impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80.

On Wednesday, police in St. Thomas announced that following a court appearance the day before, Lemke is now facing additional charges for his alleged involvement in the crash.

The additional charges include:

Two (2) counts — dangerous operation causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation causing death

Impaired operation causing bodily harm

Police said the accused was processed on the additional charges during Tuesday’s court appearance and was released with a future court date.

— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale and Fiona Robertson