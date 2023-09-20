St. Thomas, Ont. police lay additional charges against man accused in drunk driving death of 11-year-old boy
The man accused of allegedly crashing into a group of five pedestrians earlier this summer, resulting in the death of a young boy, is facing additional charges, police in St. Thomas said Wednesday.
At approximately 5 p.m. on July 4, 2023, a group of five people returning from a trip to McDonald’s were struck by a pickup truck travelling west on Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing, after an allegedly impaired driver lost control and jumped the curb.
An 11-year-old boy, later identified as Aiden Curtis, was killed in the crash.
Four others were injured in the crash, including a woman who was transported to London Health Sciences Centre with serious injuries.
In an interview with CTV News London the day after the crash, Aiden’s father Curtis said his youngest son was killed only a few days before what would have been his 12th birthday.
In the weeks following Aiden's death, a large makeshift memorial was set up at the scene of the crash and a vigil took place in remembrance, and on what would have been his birthday, the community decorated their homes with red birthday balloons.
Aiden was laid to rest on July 11, 2023.
"He's our heart and joy. He's my youngest son. He's the most happy-go-lucky. If you ever met this boy, he's the greatest boy in the world. Everything you did for him he was just happy,” said Curtis.
At the time, the suspect, 19-year-old Nicholas Lemke, was charged with impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm and operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration over 80.
On Wednesday, police in St. Thomas announced that following a court appearance the day before, Lemke is now facing additional charges for his alleged involvement in the crash.
The additional charges include:
- Two (2) counts — dangerous operation causing bodily harm
- Dangerous operation causing death
- Impaired operation causing bodily harm
Police said the accused was processed on the additional charges during Tuesday’s court appearance and was released with a future court date.
— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale and Fiona Robertson
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
BREAKING 4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
As Canada's rental market struggles with supply, here's what's available today
As average rent prices in Canada hit record highs, experts say it's going to take more than just interest rate hikes to cool the red-hot market, including a crucial boost in supply.
Security at Indian Consulate in Vancouver boosted after Trudeau's remarks on Nijjar killing
The Vancouver Police Department says it's beefing up security outside India's Consulate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week there was credible intelligence about a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh community leader in B.C.
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
BoC watching its words to avoid spurring rate cut speculation, summary reveals
The Bank of Canada was watching its words at its last interest rate announcement, in fear of spurring speculation that rate cuts are coming any time soon.
Younger Canadians are not having children. Here's why, according to Statistics Canada
Younger Canadians are being impacted by many compounding issues including the high cost of living, which is one of the reasons they aren't having children, a new report by Statistics Canada shows.
More men died of COVID-19 and fatal overdoses in 2021 compared to 2020, driving overall increase in deaths: StatCan
In 2021, overall deaths increased by one per cent compared to 2020 – an increase entirely due to more deaths among men, including more fatal overdose and COVID-19 deaths.
Canada Post breaking law by gathering info from envelopes, parcels: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Canada Post is breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages to help build marketing lists that it rents to businesses.
Kitchener
-
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests in support of and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
-
Musicians launch grassroots fundraiser to save the K-W Symphony
Local musicians are hoping to spread the word about a grassroots attempt to save the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, days after it abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
-
Driver caught on camera passing on Kitchener highway shoulder
A driver has had their licence suspended and car impounded after they were caught on camera speeding and passing another vehicle on a narrow highway shoulder in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
'It doesn't bring Ethan back': Lakeshore resident gets 5-year prison sentence for dangerous driving
Court heard the accused was “at least somewhat under the influence” of alcohol at the time of the Nov. 2021 collision.
-
One person dead, four injured in Chatham house fire
One person has died and four were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Tuesday night at a multi-unit home in Chatham.
-
Wheatley boil water advisory continues after fire at water treatment plant
A boil water advisory continues in Wheatley as the water treatment plant remains out of commission.
Barrie
-
OPP arrests high-risk offender who was the subject of a rare Barrie police safety advisory
Barrie police say a high-risk offender who was the subject of a rare community safety advisory has been arrested by provincial police in northern Ontario.
-
Barrie City Hall becomes stage for dueling protests on gender identity in schools
Hundreds gathered outside City Hall in Barrie on Wednesday to protest and counter-protest sexual orientation and gender identity curricula in Ontario schools.
-
Driver hospitalized after SUV strikes car and flees the scene in Barrie
Police in Barrie are investigating a hit-and-run that reportedly happened when an SUV left a parking lot and struck another car, injuring the driver.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
Protests, counter-protests across the north Wednesday
Protests and counter-protests about gender inclusive education are taking place in communities across northeastern Ontario, here is a look at what is happening and why.
-
Commercial truck gets stuck at Sudbury job site
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a commercial truck got stuck at a construction site in Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Three arrests made at 'Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say two people have been arrested for inciting hatred at the 'One Million March for Children' protest on Parliament Hill Wednesday and a third person was arrested for causing a disturbance.
-
Carling high-rise proposal passes planning committee despite federal concerns
A controversial proposal to build two high-rise towers on Carling Avenue, directly across the street from the Central Experimental Farm, has once again passed at the city's planning and housing committee.
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
Toronto
-
Ontario minister resigns from Ontario PC Party amid contradicting accounts of Las Vegas trip
Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery has resigned from his cabinet position and the Progressive Conservative party.
-
Toronto man charged after biker intentionally struck by motorcyclist in August road rage incident, police allege
A man has been arrested and charged after police say he intentionally used his motorcycle to strike a cyclist in a Toronto bike lane during a moment of road rage last month.
-
One person arrested after anti-LGBTQ2S+ education demonstrations in Toronto
More than 1,000 counter-protesters descended on Queen’s Park to combat anti-LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education demonstrations, one of the many planned across the country on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Two Montreal Island towns file court challenge to Quebec language law reform
Two Montreal suburbs filed a court challenge today to Quebec's 2022 language reform, seeking to be exempted from several articles of the law commonly known as Bill 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Pilot suffers minor injuries after small plane crash lands on Montreal-area highway
Quebec provincial police say a pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash landed on Highway 20 in the Montreal area Wednesday afternoon.
-
Police say 2 pedestrians dead after being hit by car in August in Montreal parking lot
Two women aged 80 and 60 have died of their injuries after being struck by a vehicle in a commercial parking lot on Aug. 16, Montreal police confirmed on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ education in schools.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Cross-country rallies against 'gender ideology' in schools met with counter-protests
Thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada on Wednesday for competing protests, screaming and chanting at each other about school policies on gender identity.
-
New Brunswick senator's bill would require Ottawa to pay for Chignecto Isthmus project
A New Brunswick senator has introduced a bill that would declare the narrow land link between his province and Nova Scotia a federal responsibility.
Winnipeg
-
Manitobans taking part in protests, counter-protests over LGBTQ2S+ rights in schools
Protests and counter-protests over LGBTQ2s+ rights in school are taking place in Manitoba on Wednesday.
-
Manitoba's two major political parties say they would not repeat COVID-19 lockdowns
The leaders of Manitoba's New Democratic and Progressive Conservative parties say there would be no more business or personal lockdowns if COVID-19 numbers surge again.
-
RCMP rescue injured hiker on Mantario Trail
Manitoba RCMP officers needed ATVs and a boat to rescue an injured hiker on the Mantario Trail on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgarians, for and against gender and sexual diversity education, engage in protest
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Calgary on Wednesday to protest against, or to show their support for, the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in local schools.
-
Growing number of forecasts predict US$100 oil this fall
A growing number of forecasts are calling for the return of US$100 oil before the end of the year.
-
Canada’s number one ranked pickleball player pays a visit to Calgary
Like many top pickleball players, Steve Deakin started out in tennis. He was a competitive player but was forced to put down his racquet when he suffered a serious shoulder injury.
Edmonton
-
LGBTQ2S+ policies in schools subject of protests and counter-protests in Edmonton, Canada
Protesters from the MillionMarch4Children gathered outside the Alberta Teachers' Association building on 142 Street and 110 Avenue Wednesday morning, to protest what they call 'gender ideology' in Canada's schools.
-
Parks Canada euthanizes injured black bear cub in Jasper National Park for humane reasons
An injured black bear cub abandoned by its mother in Jasper National Park has been euthanized for humane reasons, says Parks Canada.
-
Charlie Huddy, Doug Weight to join Edmonton Oilers hall of fame next month
A pair of former fan favourites with the Edmonton Oilers – steady blueliner Charlie Huddy and slick playmaker Doug Weight – are the newest members of the team's hall of fame.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 4 wildfire fighters killed in collision on B.C. highway
Four people were killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning on B.C.’s Highway 1, according to Mounties.
-
Called on to condemn anti-LGBTQ2S+ protests, BC United leader says he is 'concerned'
The leader of B.C.'s official Opposition faced calls to condemn rallies against LGBTQ2S+ education happening across Canada Wednesday after suggesting the protesters have "legitimate concerns."
-
Coyote killed after recent attacks in Mission, B.C., conservation officers say
Conservation officers have killed one coyote in Mission, but say there are likely others behaving aggressively in the area after nine biting incidents in the last week.