LONDON, ONT. -- A 27-year-old St. Thomas man who was on the run from the law since 2017 over the alleged assault of an infant is now in custody.

London police were dealing with the man on an unrelated matter Monday and discovered he was wanted on a warrant.

The warrant was issued in 2017 after the suspect fled St. Thomas.

The suspect was wanted for assault, two counts of assault cause bodily harm, fail to provide the necessities of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Police say the victim was a baby.

The accused was arrested without incident and is being held for his first court appearance.