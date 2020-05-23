Yukon man charged after St. Thomas crash
Published Saturday, May 23, 2020 6:11PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, May 24, 2020 11:47AM EDT
Police investigate a crash on Centennial Ave. in St. Thomas Ont. on May 23, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- A Yukon man has been charged following a crash in the east end of St. Thomas Saturday.
Police say a male driver was travelling southbound on Highbury avenue entering St. Thomas.
Police located the vehicle on Centennial avenue near Highway 3 bypass and conducted a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop the vehicle in question fled across the road and crashed into a second car going northbound.
The driver of the first vehicle was arrested at the scene for dangerous operation of a vehicle and flight from police.
Both drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
A 24-year-old male from the Yukon has been charged with dangerous driving and criminal flight from police.
He will appear in court at a later date.
Centennial was closed between Talbot street and the Highway 3 bypass for the investigation.