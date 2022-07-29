St Thomas Firefighter identified as victim in Thursdays fatal motorcycle crash

OPP have identified the person who died after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in St. Thomas.

According to police, 34-year-old St. Thomas firefighter Nicholas Cheeseman of Port Stanley, the motorcyclist, died as a result of the crash.

“We got a call for a two-vehicle MVC, motor vehicle collision, then an update that it involved a motorcycle vs a car,” said Central Elgin Fire Chief Raymond Ormerod.

At the scene on Elm Street near Coulter Avenue, a motorcycle was in pieces while the SUV sits idle.

OPP confirm the bike was travelling west bound on Elm Street when it collided with an SUV turning left onto Coulter Avenue.

The driver of the SUV did not suffer any injuries.

The crash happened the same day Western Region OPP held a news conference to talk about the “dramatic” in crease in serious and fatal motorcycle crashes.