OPP report 'dramatic' increase in serious and fatal motorcycle crashes
Half-way through an already tragic motorcycling season on area roads, the Ontario Provincial Police are sounding the alarm.
According to West Region OPP, 12 motorcyclists have lost their lives so far this year — equal to the average number of annual fatalities recorded in the region over the last decade.
“It’s heartbreaking,” said Constable Melissa Tutin who is part of the OPP Accident Reconstruction Team and rides a motorcycle. “If people just kept their head on a swivel I think there would be a lot more motorcyclists alive.”
Commonalities of the fatal incidents include good weather, optimal road conditions, involving older men on weekend afternoons.
In fact, a 28 per cent of those killed in the crashes were between the ages of 56 and 64 years old.
“There are people who have received their Class M license when they were 16-years-old and haven’t rode for 35 years, then get on a motorcycle,” explained Inspector Shawn Johnson, OPP West Region Traffic and Marine Manager.
“They are relaxed and enjoying themselves and because of that they may have forgotten some of the defensive things they could be doing,” added Constable Tutin.
Over 70 per cent of the collisions have been determined to be the fault of the motorcyclist.
“If you are a motorcycle enthusiast, drive like your life depends on it,” warned Johnson.
The three most common factors contributing to the crashes this year have been loss of control, failure to yield and excessive speed.
More than half of the motorcycle fatalities in Ontario have occurred this year in the area monitored by West Region OPP, stretching from Essex County to Haldimand-Norfolk, north to Tobermory.
