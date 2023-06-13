Special weather statement warns of development of funnel clouds

A weather advisory is in effect for parts of the region that conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The advisory is in effect for Strathroy, Komoka, western Middlesex County, Sarnia, Petrolia, Western Lambton County, Watford, Pinery Park area and eastern Lambton County.

According to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a large mid level low moving over the region is generating showers and a few thunderstorms.

"There is a cold core that is moving over the area and has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement. This cold air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds this afternoon and evening," she said.

In its statement, Environment Canada warns that this weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak land spout tornado that could topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris.

Any funnel cloud sighting should be treated seriously and people should prepare to take shelter as funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.