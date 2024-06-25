Special weather statement in effect for the region

A special weather statement is in effect for parts of the region, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Sarnia-Lambton.

Strong winds have developed behind the departing thundershowers this morning.

Thousands of London Hydro customers are without power as of 12:05 p.m. as the winds move through the region.

“There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon,” said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Some instability, but not a wash as we head through the day.”

Looking ahead to the next seven days, Atchison said we can expect some fluctuation in temperatures.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 60 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light near noon. High 27. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

Thursday: Sunny. High 24.

Friday: Sunny. High 27.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Sunday: Clearing. High 24.