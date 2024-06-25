LONDON
London

    • Special weather statement in effect for the region

    Share

    A special weather statement is in effect for parts of the region, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and Sarnia-Lambton.

    Strong winds have developed behind the departing thundershowers this morning.

    Thousands of London Hydro customers are without power as of 12:05 p.m. as the winds move through the region.

    “There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon,” said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison. “Some instability, but not a wash as we head through the day.”

    Looking ahead to the next seven days, Atchison said we can expect some fluctuation in temperatures.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Tuesday: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 60 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the morning and in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning then light near noon. High 27. Humidex 36. UV index 6 or high.

    Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 17.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 24.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 24.

    Friday: Sunny. High 27.

    Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

    Sunday: Clearing. High 24.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault

    Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News