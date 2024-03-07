Special weather statement in effect for southern Ontario

Make sure your rain jackets and umbrellas are handy beginning late Friday, as a special weather statement warning of up to 40 mm of rainfall has been issued for the region.

According to Environment Canada, “significant rainfall” is possible beginning late Friday and lasting through Saturday as a low pressure system sweeps across southern Ontario.

Total rainfall amounts of between 20 to 40 mm are expected, with higher amounts also being possible.

Also included in the special weather statement are London-Middlesex, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Elgin County, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.

Rainfall warnings may be issued for some regions as the event approaches, Environment Canada said.

By Saturday night the rain is expected to taper to flurries as colder air moves into the region.

London’s upcoming forecast

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Periods of rain beginning late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 13

Friday night: Periods of rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming south 30 gusting to 50 late this evening. Low 8.

Saturday: Rain. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late in the afternoon. High 8 with temperature falling to plus 3 in the afternoon

Sunday: Flurries. Windy. High zero.

Monday: Sunny. High 7.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 11.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11.