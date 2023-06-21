Special send-off for beloved graduating student considered 'unofficial mayor' of his high school

It was a one-of-a-kind send off for a special graduate.

Students and teachers lined the hallways of Parkside Collegiate Institute (PCI) in St. Thomas, Ont. for a rare ‘clap out.’

Jackson Virgoe, 21, a student in a developmental education (DE) classroom, is graduating after seven years of high school.

“It's bittersweet for all of us,” said Heather Jacobi, PCI principal. “We don't have events where all 1,100 students come out just to clap on one person. This is very special to the whole building.”

Virgoe is considered the ‘unofficial mayor’ of PCI. He spends every break and lunch hour walking the halls of the school, and speaking to students.

“I like walking the school and saying ‘Hi,’” said Virgoe.

He knows nearly everyone by name.

“I come in every day and he puts a smile on my face,” said Liam Braithwaite, a friend and co-operative student in his DE Class. “Every time we have a break, he always wanders around the school and he knows everybody's name. It makes everybody's day so much happier.”

He has many things he loves and is passionate about. They include the City of Stratford, traffic lights, dinosaurs, Maroon 5 and CTV.

“He’s got a specific comment for everybody,” said Jacobi. “It doesn't matter if you're new to the building, he is the welcome committee.”

In the DE classroom he's a friend, and leader.

On Wednesday during their morning walk on the track, he pushed a classmate in a wheelchair around the track.

“He is kind, and compassionate and loves to be a big help,” explained Heather McMahon, an educational assistant in the DE class.

Braithwaite spends his afternoons in the class working with the DE students, including Virgoe.

“Sometimes he’ll come back from the bathroom and knock on the door,” said Braithwaite. “He’ll jump out and yell ‘Boo’ and it’s really fun. He’ll always say he just watched Jurassic Park and tell people that a velociraptor is going to eat you. It’s funny.”

Braithwaite said Virgoe will be missed, but is happy he's leaving because "it's time for him to move on."

When asked whether he’s sad he’ll be leaving, Virgoe responded with “Yes.”

He’s upset he’ll no longer be walking the halls, and the reality he’s graduating may not have set in. However, he’s excited about what’s next in his immediate future.

"I’m going to the beach in Port Stanley for a swim,” exclaimed Virgoe.

And as he made his last lap of the ‘clap out,’ Jacobi got emotional.

“To see him getting those high fives from everybody, it's really, really heartwarming,” she said.