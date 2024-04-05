South London, Ont. home destroyed in overnight fire

Working smoke alarms are being hailed as the reason a family in White Oaks was able to escape their home in the middle of the night without injury.

London fire crews responded to a home on Nicholas Crescent just after 2:30 a.m. Friday morning to a fully involved fire.

The family and pets had already evacuated the home before fire crews arrived, but the house is considered destroyed with a damage estimate of $550,000.

Fire investigators were still on scene Friday afternoon, as a cause has yet to be released for the blaze.

London fire crews responded to a house fire on Nicholas Crescent on April 5, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

