LONDON
London

    • South London, Ont. home destroyed in overnight fire

    London fire crews responded to a house fire on Nicholas Crescent on April 5, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London) London fire crews responded to a house fire on Nicholas Crescent on April 5, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)
    Share

    Working smoke alarms are being hailed as the reason a family in White Oaks was able to escape their home in the middle of the night without injury.

    London fire crews responded to a home on Nicholas Crescent just after 2:30 a.m. Friday morning to a fully involved fire.

    The family and pets had already evacuated the home before fire crews arrived, but the house is considered destroyed with a damage estimate of $550,000.

    Fire investigators were still on scene Friday afternoon, as a cause has yet to be released for the blaze.

    London fire crews responded to a house fire on Nicholas Crescent on April 5, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

    London fire crews responded to a house fire on Nicholas Crescent on April 5, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible

    An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News